Defense and Threes Pushes Furman Past Cougars

”Furman is really good. You have to give them credit. I don’t know if it was wake-up call that we needed. One was an ACC team (North Carolina) and one was a NCAA Division II team (Limestone). We weren’t expecting to play today. There are a lot of variables that go into it. I think we are a lot better team than the way we played today. But, we have the utmost respect for Furman. They played today. They made 11 threes at the half. It was very uncharacteristic for us to give up that many threes in a game. They had a great performance and we weren’t at the top of the game.”