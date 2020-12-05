Mount Pleasant homeowners pushing back against proposed gas station

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in the Charleston National community are pushing the town of Mount Pleasant to shut down a proposed gas station.
More than 500 people have signed an online petition against the proposed 24-pump gas station at the corner of Highway 17 and Old Course Road. Several homeowners from the neighborhood held up signs Saturday to drivers speeding by the Charleston National entrance. They don’t want a gas station in that location, claiming it would create unnecessary traffic and also impede on their quiet neighborhood.
The developer wants to build a gas station and convenience store on undeveloped land outside the Charleston National property. The large footprint for the development includes a reduction in the 100-foot natural buffer required by Mount Pleasant. The developer has applied for an exemption.
Homeowners say they are hoping the Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals will deny that exemption.
“If we could sway them away from giving the setback to this business then they might look for a smaller gas station, one without a convenience store or maybe a different location,” homeowner Andrew Burt said.
The special exception is on the agenda for the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.