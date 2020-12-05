No. 14 Coastal Carolina stops No. 8 BYU on short notice

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU’s Dax Milne at the 1 as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in a short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.
BYU (9-1, No. 13 CFP) was a late-week fill-in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast and eagerly stepping in after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.
It looked like an uphill climb for Coastal (10-0) with BYU entering with dynamic passers in Zach Wilson and the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country at more than 47 points a game.
The Sun Belt East champion Chanticleers (10-0) controlled the clock with three long touchdown drives and made plays when it counted — none bigger than when the freshman safety Sudipo corralled Milne a few steps from the end zone. It will go down as a 17-yard completion, but the Cougars needed 18 on their final play.
That sealed Coastal Carolina’s biggest victory in the program’s four FBS seasons.
CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers.
BYU’s Zach Wilson was 19 of 30 for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Even though these teams had never met, there was plenty of emotion and chippy play.
It turned ugly right before halftime when Wilson’s Hail Mary pass was intercepted at the goal line. But Coastal Carolina linebackers Jeffrey Gunter and Teddy Gallagher kept blocking and hitting Wilson after the interception. The two got Wilson to the ground and when Wilson got up, Gunter hit him again. Both teams rushed to the spot before coaches and officials separated the scrum and sent both teams to the locker room. No flags were thrown.