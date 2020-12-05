Report: Shane Beamer to be hired as Gamecocks head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Oklahoma assistant coach and former South Carolina assistant Shane Beamer is set to be hired as the next head coach of the Gamecocks according to a report from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic.
An official announcement could come as soon as Sunday.
The move comes after Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that Louisiana Head Coach Billy Napier informed the school that he was staying with the Cajuns. Napier, who at one time was the betting favorite to land the Gamecocks job, reportedly interviewed with South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner on Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield told the Courier Journal in Kentucky that he was staying with the Cardinals after interviewing with South Carolina on Friday.
Beamer, who’s 43 years old and was born in Charleston, has been one of the favorites to land the position from early on. He was one of the first to interview with Tanner about the position and has had a lot of support from former Gamecocks players regarding the spot.
The son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Shane would be entering his first head coaching position with South Carolina.
