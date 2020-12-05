Town prepares for annual Christmas Parade in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Exchange Club says it is hosting its annual Christmas Parade.
Some cities and organizations have canceled their parades due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns.
The parade begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the City of Hanahan says it will be assisting.
City officials say the parade route will be closed to thru traffic from around 9:50 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The parade route begins at Hanahan High School on Murray Drive. Officials say it will then travel to Belvedere Drive, Loftis Road and Yeamans Hall Road. The route will return to and end at Hanahan High.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.