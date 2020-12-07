Brown leads The Citadel over Columbia International 96-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Hayden Brown had a career-high 31 points plus 21 rebounds as The Citadel easily defeated Columbia International 96-57 on Monday night.
Brown shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added seven assists.
Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (4-0). Kaiden Rice and Brent Davis each had 11 points.
Julio Rodriguez had 12 points for the Rams.
How it Happened
- The two teams exchanged baskets in the opening minutes. CIU held the early lead, but Hayden Brown gave the Bulldogs the lead they would not relinquish with a dunk just over four minutes into the game.
- The dunk sparked a 27-10 run that allowed The Citadel to open a 16-point advantage with 7:03 remaining in the opening half.
- After a Rams three-point basket, Fletcher Abee scored nine quick points to ignite a 17-5 run to end the half and send the teams to the locker with the Bulldogs ahead 54-29.
- The lead would grow to 32 points early in the half on back-to-back three-pointers from Abee and Brown.
- Jackson Gammons would hit a pair of three-pointers to extend the Bulldog advantage to 42 points with 7:00 to play.
- The Bulldog advantage would grow to as many as 43 points when Dylan Engler connected on a three-pointer, and then again when Jerry Higgins, III added another triple moments later.
Inside the Numbers
- The victory improved the Bulldogs to 4-0 on the season. It is the first 4-0 start to a season since the 1984-85 season. The Citadel opened that season with victories over University of the South, Coker, Charleston Southern and Georgia State.
- The Bulldogs continued their torrid pace from the outside as the finished 18-of-32 from beyond the arc. It marked the second time this season The Citadel has made 18 three-pointers in a game.
- Five players made at least two three-pointers, with Hayden Brown and Fletcher Abee each going 4-for-6.
- For the game, The Citadel shot 35-of-71 from the floor.
- Brown established a modern-day record with his 21 rebounds, breaking the record of 20 set by Patrick Elmore against Davidson on Feb. 5, 1990.
- The 21 rebounds ranks fourth all-time in a single-game at The Citadel. Keith Stowers pulled down 23 boards against Richmond in 1961, and followed it up with 22 rebounds against the Spiders in 1962. Dick Martini also pulled down 22 rebounds Richmond in 1965.
- The 31 points and 21 rebounds marked just the second 30-20 game in program history. Elmore had 36 points to go along with his 20 rebounds in 1990.
- Brown’s 21 rebounds are also the most by any player in Division I this season.
- He finished the game 13-of-21 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also dished out a career-best seven assists.
- Three other Bulldogs finished in double figures with Abee scoring 15 points, and Kaiden Rice and Brent Davis 11 points each.
- Jerry Higgins, III dished out five assists for the second-straight game.
- The Bulldogs finished with 25 assists on 35 made field goals.
- The Citadel pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and converted them to 30 second-chance points.
Up Next
The Bulldogs close out the season-opening home stand Dec. 9 against Carver Bible College. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.