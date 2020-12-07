Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop welcoming people back to event after going virtual last year

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual Folly Beach New Year’s Eve Flip Flop Drop is welcoming people back to the event after going virtual last year.

Organizers say the public will be invited to the event in which a pair of sparkly flip-flops descends from Center Street to mark the stroke of midnight. Immediately after midnight, the Folly Association of Business will host a fireworks show on the beach.

Last year, the drop was streamed online and crowds were not allowed to gather; at the time, a major consideration for holding it online was due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Center Street on Folly will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 31st while local businesses remain open for the evening.

The festivities following the Flip Flop Drop continues on Saturday, Jan. 1 with the 8th Annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge and costume contest.

“Dress as your favorite Bill Murray character in honor of our favorite Charlestonian! Gather all of the fearless plungers you know, throw on your best Bill Murray attire, and head on over to the Tides Hotel on Folly Beach for the Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge and Costume Contest,” organizers said. “Prizes will be awarded to Best Girl, Best Guy, Best Kid, Best Team, and Best Overall Bill Murray. Contest registration begins at 11am. There is a $5 contest entry fee for participants 18+. No charge for the plunge! The costume contest will begin at 12pm and the Plunge into the chilly Atlantic waters will commence at 1pm. To register early for the costume contest please.”

