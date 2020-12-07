South Carolina reports 2,413 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,413 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Monday’s DHEC report also showed 25 probable new cases, 12 confirmed deaths and one probable death in the state.
Today’s report brings the total to 218,820 confirmed cases in the state, 15,832 probable cases; 4,249 confirmed deaths and 330 probable deaths. A total of 2,899,181 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Monday’s report represented the results of 12,452 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 19.4%.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
