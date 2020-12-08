Authorities identify man killed in shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting on James Island.
Authorities say 18-year-old Tyrone Burden died on Monday at 6:30 p.m. on scene at the corner of George Griffith Boulevard and Dexter Lane from a gunshot wound.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.