Berkeley County School board to discuss classes going virtual

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says they will have a board meeting that will include a discussion on whether all classes will be held from home going forward.
The district confirms that the board will discuss the possibility of having all students learn virtually or whether to keep the current learning pathways in place at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Berkeley County was one of fifteen school districts to offer an option for students to come back to school five days a week in-person at the start of the school year.
BCSD Public Information Officer Katie Orvin Tanner said it is unknown what the decision will be but the traditional pathway could be suspended and all students would learn at home. Berkeley County Schools have offered all students the option of face to face or virtual learning since Sept. 8.
Tanner says this vote was added to tonight’s agenda after a request from several board members, not from district officials. The finance committee will discuss the idea of doing away with the traditional learning pathway before the full board will vote, Tanner says.
In addition, the board will be voting on the rapid test program from the state.
Berkeley County has a dashboard that tracks all student & staff cases in Berkeley County Schools. You can access that here.
