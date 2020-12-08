Candlelight vigil for missing woman found dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends will gather for a vigil one week after a woman who went missing was found murdered in North Charleston.
Jennifer Grant’s family says they last saw the 36-year-old in November, but her body was found on abandoned train tracks near Spruill Avenue last Tuesday.
“She had a big future ahead of her,” a cousin of Grant’s Lasonya Epps said. “She just graduated from college and she was working down to the VA hospital.”
Organizers say the event will begin 5 p.m. Tuesday at 2039 Forest Avenue and continue to the area where Grant was found on Arbutus Avenue in North Charleston.
This event is open for anyone wants to share this experience with the family.
