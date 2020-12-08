Chilly stretch over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large area of high pressure will remain over the Lowcountry and this will keep plenty of sunshine, and below average temperatures, in the forecast over the next couple days. Temps will cool quickly tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s inland, mid to upper 30s closer to the coast. Sunshine will continue into Wednesday as we start a slow warm-up with highs in the upper 50s. Temps will return to the 60s on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees by Friday and the weekend. A cold front will approach this weekend bringing a slight chance of a shower later this weekend into early next week.