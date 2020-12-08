Closed country club could become new neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An old golf and Country Club in Berkeley County could soon be annexed into the City of Goose Creek and become a new neighborhood.
The Oaks Country Club closed permanently last year and Goose Creek Public Information Officer Frank Johnson says there was also a plantation house on-site that had a fire a few years ago.
Johnson is also the Goose Creek Annexation Coordinator and he says after the fire, the plantation house was torn down.
Some of the foundation is still visible on the site, but reports say most of the property is vacant.
The City of Goose Creek is reviewing the first reading of a proposal Tuesday to annex the 37.7-acre property into city limits.
Plans show the vacant property is behind the existing Oaks Estates neighborhood located in Berkeley County, not far from the Charleston County line.
According to the annexation application, the company, Beazer Homes, wants to develop, construct, and sell approximately 89-single family lots at the site of the former club.
Beazer Homes is planning to begin construction during 2021 with the first homes occupied in 2022.
First reading for the annexation will be at Tuesday’s Goose Creek City Council meeting.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the public is welcome to comment. More information can be found on the City of Goose Creek’s website.
If the first reading is approved, Johnson says it would go to a second reading in January. If that one is approved, then it will become officially annexed into Goose Creek, Johnson says.
