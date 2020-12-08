COVID-19 and molecular testing company coming to Charleston, 148 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vikor Scientific says they are expanding operations in Charleston County with a $1 million investment that will create 148 new jobs.
Vikor Scientific is a molecular diagnostics company that was founded in 2018. Vikor says they, “specializes in antibiotic stewardship and tangible solutions for the practice of value-based medicine in the treatment of infectious disease.”
COVID-19 is one of these infectious diseases and the molecular diagnostics company says their new expansion will increase the company’s capacity to assemble and distribute both COVID-19 and full molecular panel testing kits across the country.
“The prior backorder of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again,” Vikor Scientific Co-Founder Shea Harrelson said. “This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season.”
Vikor Scientific’s new expansion will be located at 22 Westedge Street in Charleston and should be completed by January 2021.
Vikor released a statement saying they provide clinicians with advanced molecular methodology for pathogen detection, quantification and resistance gene identification.
Individuals interested in joining the Vikor Scientific team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
