District: 31 students, staff at Georgetown Middle School have been quarantined

“We do not identify who is out as the result of a positive test or those having to quarantine as the result of being a close contact of someone who tested positive other than as staff or student. We notified DHEC and conducted contact tracing in conjunction with them. Letters were sent to all parents and a meeting was held with the staff Friday afternoon. Where some people seem to get confused is that a close contact of a close contact is not required to quarantine, so that people who were around an administrator or teacher who is a close contact would not be required to quarantine. GCSD was able to meet staffing requirements for the school to operate on a normal schedule today.”