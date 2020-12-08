‘My son would’ve been very proud’: Fallen MBPD officer posthumously awarded Medal of Honor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Tuesday.
The ceremony honoring the sacrifice of Ofc. Jacob Hancher took place during a Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.
Myrtle Beach police Lt. Quinn and Suzanne Williams, the fallen officer’s mother, accepted the award on behalf of Hancher.
“It is a great honor that I know my son would’ve been very proud of,” Williams said. “He was dedicated to this job and he was dedicated to the people that he worked with.”
Hancher was shot and killed in October while responding to a domestic call.
Williams took the opportunity to express her appreciation to the Grand Strand community for their support following her son’s death.
“It has really helped us to carry us through and build our strength, and we greatly, greatly, appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts,” Williams said.
His mother said, as a child, Hancher was very obedient and loved helping others.
“I think the combination of those two made him the perfect officer and he had just such a love for the job and such an ease for doing it,” Williams said.
His kindness and dedication were felt throughout the community.
“Every time we hear someone share a story about him it brings our heart joy because we know that it was another life that he touched,” she said.
After a public funeral service in Myrtle Beach, Hancher was laid to rest in his hometown of Waldorf, Md.
