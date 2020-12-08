Fetter Health Care to offer rapid coronavirus testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network says they will be offering rapid COVID-19 testing many of their mobile clinics.
Fetter says they have released their COVID-19 testing clinic schedule for the month of December and will begin providing rapid testing Tuesday.
The Community Health Center says they have been serving the Lowcountry through their mobile testing clinics since March and have administered more than 17,000 tests throughout the Charleston area.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to begin offering rapid testing on December 8 in order to expand our services and continue serving the people of the Lowcountry”, Fetter CEO Dr. Aretha R. Powers said. “Now that the holiday season is here, we are encouraging our patients and community members to use extra caution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We know this is often a time of gathering and celebration and believe that access to testing is more important than ever.”
Fetter says they will host testing clinics from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 17, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
Fetter says the clinics will be held at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.
Additionally, Fetter says they will off a mobil clinic at the Arts Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
Patients will be offered a rapid COVID-19 test that Fetter says will be confirmed by a PCR test.
Fetter says they offer both walk-up and drive-up testing onsite.
