Five months following deadly wreck, injured deputy eyes a return to work

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Costanzo says he can’t remember a thing from the month of July.
“That phrase, ‘I’m going to knock you into next week,’ which you hear in movies, I literally got knocked into the next month,” Costanzo said.
On July 1, Costanzo was assisting a disabled motorist on the Don Holt Bridge when he was hit by a passing car.
Costanzo suffered a brain injury and broken bones. Tow truck driver Will Ellis was killed.
Costanzo underwent two surgeries and spent months at rehabilitation facilities in Atlanta. During his recovery, Costanzo received well-wishes and cards from people all over the country.
“I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer,” he said. “I absolutely believe in it, and for a lack of better words, I’m living proof.”
Costanzo returned to Charleston in October, but is not yet cleared by a doctor to return to duty.
“I can’t get any doctor to agree with me,” he said jokingly, adding that his therapy appointments and doctor visits feel like a full-time job.
On Tuesday, the non-profit Serve & Connect present Costanzo with a $40,000 check. Six-hundred donors from 27 states donated to Costanzo.
“That’s part of the motivation, that that many people cared enough,” he said. “I can use that money to get back to work, to give back, to do what I’ve been doing for the last 26 years.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.