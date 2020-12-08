Folly Beach deliberates sidewalks, golf cart ticketing and masks

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach says their city council is planning on discussing sidewalk, golf cart, and mask ordinances.
The City Council says their meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Folly Beach City Council says any developers looking to open a business on Folly Road may soon be required to also install a section of sidewalk first.
In an effort to create a walk-able and bike-able path from the Wappoo River to Folly Beach, several governments are working together to make sure sidewalks are installed all along Folly Road, Folly Beach City Council says.
The Rethink Folly Road Corridor ordinance states that all new developments or redevelopments are also responsible for installing a 12-foot, multi-use path in front of their business before they can receive permits.
Records show the City of Charleston and the Town of James Island already require the path. If the ordinance is approved, it will make Folly Beach the last municipality on Folly Road to do so.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says other than the area in front of Harris Teeter, most of the roadway on Folly Beach does have a sufficient sidewalk. In order for the owners of Harris Teeter to be required to install a sidewalk, they would need to either redevelop the land, apply for additional permits, or sell the land thereby pushing the responsibility on the new owners.
James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey, says as part of their effort to make this 8-mile sidewalk a reality, they are joining with other municipalities to install a sidewalk from Ellis Creek to Fort Johnson Road.
Woolsey says he expects this project will be completed in the next year.
Folly Beach City Council says they are voting on this ordinance for the second time Tuesday.
Folly Beach City Council says they will also be voting on an ordinance to require all golf cart rental companies to pay parking fines before they are able to rent out golf carts.
Goodwin says the city has been having issues with people renting golf carts, receiving a fine, which ultimately falls on the rental company, and then the rental company not paying the fine.
This ordinance would be an incentive to make sure all parking fines are paid, Goodwin says.
The Folly Beach City Council will also vote to extend their mask ordinance. Goodwin says he believes this ordinance will pass again at Tuesday’s meeting.
Those who would like to make public comment can do so by emailing keich@follybeach.gov.
