Gamecocks LB Ernest Jones declares for NFL Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina junior linebacker Ernest Jones announced that he’s forgoing his final 2 seasons of eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft with a post on social media on Tuesday.
“Talked to God and he said “it’s time!’” Jones said at the top of the post.
Jones has been the Gamecocks leading tackler for each of the last two seasons. This season he had 86 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 1 sack despite missing the final game of the season.
He becomes the 3rd starter from the Gamecocks defense to declare for the draft in the last 3 weeks joining cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu.
