Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had no touches in a 19-7 loss to the Dolphins. The Summerville alum has 35 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Inactive
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not have a tackle in a 34-30 loss to Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 13 tackles, 2.5 TFL’s and 1 sack.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 2 tackles, .5 sacks and .5 TFL in a 23-17 win over Philadelphia. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 29 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 4.5 sacks this season.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Inactive
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 3 tackles in a 34-24 loss to Buffalo. The Goose Creek alum has 24 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 4 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 30-16 loss to Green Bay
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Did not have a tackle in a 21-16 loss to New Orleans. The St. John’s alum has 8 tackles
