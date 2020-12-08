Men’s basketball game between Wofford, South Carolina canceled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday’s game between South Carolina and Wofford has now been canceled.
According to officials with the Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team, the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program, which were received on Tuesday.
Individuals affiliated with the team who tested positive will be retested on Wednesday along with the rest of the team.
Because of the positive test results, all men’s basketball team activities have been paused.
