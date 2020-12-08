MLB umpire arrested in Youngstown human trafficking sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fourteen men, including a Major League Baseball umpire, were arrested Sunday in a human trafficking sting the Ohio Attorney General’s office and Liberty Township police reported Monday.
The men were arrested during an operation that targeted people who were trying to buy sex online, according to a press release.
One of the men who was arrested - Brian O’Nora, of Youngstown - is a MLB umpire, according to TMZ Sports.
The operation, which authorities are calling a “John sting,” was conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department in cooperation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, which is part of the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.
These stings reduce demand for human trafficking and deter those seeking to purchase sex, according to Yost.
“These crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” he wrote in the press release.
The men were arrested and charged with misdemeanor soliciting and possessing criminal tools:
- Willie Daniels Jr., 37, Youngstown
- Saad Elamin, 43, Campbell
- Omar Farooq, 37, Hermitage, PA
- Thomas Hendricks, 66, Salem
- Ryan Kirkpatrick, 26, residence unknown
- Harry Krause, 63, Youngstown
- Matthew Lennington, 28, Cortland
- James Lohmier, 38, Boardman
- Nick Mymo, 37, Niles
- Brian O’Nora, 57, Youngstown
- David Shaffer, 46, Mineral Ridge
- William Shaw Sr., 58, Moyock, NC
- Brian Van Divner, 54, New Franklin
- Johnny Young, 55, Youngstown
