N. Charleston police searching for missing man who left facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who left a residential facility.
Authorities are looking for 57-year-old William Alfonso Taylor who left the facility on Dec. 2 and has not returned.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
“He was reported missing on December 4th and entered into NCIC as missing,” NCPD officials said. “If he is located please contact, Detective Sergeant Glenn at 740-5894.”
