New streetlights coming to Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach will soon be installing dozens of new streetlights throughout the town.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says these new LED streetlights will make the streets of Folly Beach significantly brighter and safer. Changing the lights from HD to LED will also save a significant amount of energy, Goodwin says.
The City of Folly Beach will be investing a few thousand dollars to install nearly 150 new LED streetlights throughout the town, and Goodwin says the city is partnering with Dominion Energy for the project.
It will save the city a couple thousand dollars per year, but Folly Beach Deputy Director of Facilities Kyle Sullivan says it will also bring them one step closer to creating a greener and more resilient community on Folly Beach.
The city says they plan to start changing the lights out sometime next summer, depending on when the shipments come in.
“It really works well in the places that we put them,” Goodwin said. “It brightens up the area, and it makes it a lot safer for pedestrians.”
