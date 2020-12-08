Police seek help in hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a November hit and run.
Police say a car hit a pedestrian at around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 25.
The collision happened near the intersection of Folly Road and Fort Johnson Road, specifically at 1291 Folly Rd, officers say.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but police say the car involved fled the scene toward Folly Beach.
Witnesses recall the car as being a black newer model sedan that police say will have damage on the front passenger side as well as a broken windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to $1,000 reward, Crimestoppers says.
