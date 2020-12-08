Nearby burglary prompts ‘soft-lockdown’ at Summerville High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a nearby burglary prompted Summerville High School to go on a “soft-lockdown.”
Officials with the Summerville Police Department said the reported burglary happened at the Gates of Summerville apartment complex. Police said Dorchester District 2 officials made the decision to put the school on the lockdown.
School officials sent out an email on the lockdown at noon on Tuesday and said police recommended that Summerville High School continue with their school day under a soft lock down with extra vigilance.
The lock down was due to a circumstance in the surrounding community, the email said.
