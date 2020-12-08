South Carolina reports 2,115 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,115 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s DHEC report also showed 33 probable new cases, four confirmed deaths and two probable death in the state.
Today’s report brings the total to 220,961 confirmed cases in the state, 15,993 probable cases; 4,253 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths. A total of 2,927,403 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Tuesday’s report represented the results of 11,214 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 18.9%.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
