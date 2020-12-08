Navy ship named for Charleston hero Ralph Johnson seizes big stash of drugs at sea

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Navy ship named for Charleston hero Ralph Johnson seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs from a ship in the international waters of the Arabian Sea, according to Navy officials.
The USS Ralph Johnson guided missile destroyer is named for the same Charleston native as the VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston.
The drug seizure took place on Dec. 4, according to a report released from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
The narcotics are currently in U.S. custody awaiting analysis.
“To mitigate the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, the boarding team undertook carefully executed precautionary measures during and after the boarding, to include decontamination of all seized contraband,” authorities said.
The Johnson initially identified a ship loitering without power in international waters, authorities said.
“When the ship approached to determine if the dhow required assistance, they failed to produce flag registration documentation. A subsequent search discovered the narcotics,” authorities said.
The Navy released the following information:
Ralph H. Johnson was a Medal of Honor Recipient. In the early hours of March 5, 1968 while under attack from a large enemy force in Vietnam, Johnson smothered a grenade that landed in his foxhole with his body. He was killed instantly, but saved the lives of his fellow ‘Texas Pete’ Reconnaissance Team.
CMF is a multinational maritime partnership which exists to counter illicit non-state vessels in international waters, promoting security, stability and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman.
Its goal is to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can travel the region, free from non-state threats.
