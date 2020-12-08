VA hosts produce distribution for veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center says they will host a free produce giveaway for veterans.
The Charleston VA says they will be hosting a “Fresh Xpress FREE produce distribution” Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be access to free produce and organizers say this service is open to all veterans. Additionally, the VA says this will be a curbside event located at the back of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center at 109 Bee Street in Charleston.
Veterans will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will put a box of pre-packed produce into individual veteran’s vehicles.
Boxes of produce are first-come, first-serve from 9 a.m. until the produce runs out.
The VA says the distribution will continue rain or shine and all Veterans are eligible to participate so long as they preregister.
Veterans can preregister by texting FOOD843 to 843-459-9500 or by using the VA’s online check-in tool.
The VA says anyone with a compromised immune system, severe underlying health conditions, or illness are encourage not to attend this event.
Volunteers will be taking extra precautions at this event by pre-packing produce and placing it in vehicles. The VA asks recipients to please do not get out of their cars and socialize with the other veterans or volunteers.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center says they serve more than 77,000 Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.
