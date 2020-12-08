Wando Mount Pleasant Library closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Wando Mount Pleasant Library will temporarily close after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the library will be closed on Wednesday to be cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor.
The library is then expected to reopen on Thursday.
Officials said Charleston County Public Library staff also implemented the following steps in their response plan, per CDC and DHEC guidelines
- All employees known to have come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
- The book drop/return at the library will be closed during this time.
- Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.
- CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.
