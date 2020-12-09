Beaufort Co. Board of Education meets, reviews annual budget

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of Education met Tuesday night but they were unable to finish their meeting.
They did, however, receive a brief update on the South Carolina State House Legislature and the district citizen led oversight committee.
The board also approved 400 book bags to be donated to Whale Branch Elementary and Middle School. That donation is from The Antioch Education Center in Ridgeland is valued at $10,000.
The board also reviewed a report on their annual budget audit.
It’s normally issued December 1, but the district received an extension to January. So far, revenues are slightly higher and expenses are down due to the pandemic.
“I felt like it was important for the board to have that update to be aware of the status of the audit. So we have minor updates to the report that will occur in the coming weeks leading up to January 15th,” said Tonya Crosby, Chief Financial Officer of Beaufort County School District.
Since not all of the items on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda were addressed by the district’s 9:15 p.m. deadline, they will continue their meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
