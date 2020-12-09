Bucs pull away for first win over Carver

Carver (0-11) hung around in the early stages of the game, but the athleticism and size of the Bucs took center stage in the early part of the second half. Melvin Edwards Jr. added 11 points in his first collegiate start, Ja’Quavian Florence scored 14 and had a team-high seven rebounds, Malik Battle had a career-high 15 and Sean Price added 10 off the bench for the victorious Bucs.