Bucs pull away for first win over Carver

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern saw six players reach double figures Tuesday night as they ran away in the second half for a 94-59 home win over Carver from Buccaneer Field House.
Charleston Southern (1-3) senior guard and Preseason Big South Player of the Year Phlandrous Fleming got the scoring started early and often on their way to a season-high 94 points. Fleming had 15 points in his season debut as Jamir Moore poured-in a career-high 16 to pace all scorers.
Carver (0-11) hung around in the early stages of the game, but the athleticism and size of the Bucs took center stage in the early part of the second half. Melvin Edwards Jr. added 11 points in his first collegiate start, Ja’Quavian Florence scored 14 and had a team-high seven rebounds, Malik Battle had a career-high 15 and Sean Price added 10 off the bench for the victorious Bucs.
CSU got season-highs in scoring, shooting percentage, steals and assists while knocking down nine treys and shooting 15-of-20 from the free throw line.
Carver was paced by 17 from Bryson Scott including 3-of-4 from downtown while Antwon Ferrell added 11 and Devin Ervin scored 10 for the Cougars.
News and Notes
- CSU saw season highs across the board offensively as 6 Bucs finished with double figures
- The Bucs have finished with more rebounds than all four opponents this season
- A season-best .633 mark in the second half broke the game open for CSU
- CSU scored 46 points off 27 Carver turnovers to break it open
Standout Performances
- Jamir Moore scored a career-high 16 points in the win, 13 in the first half. Moore finished 6-of-9 shooting and 4-of-6 from downtown
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 15 in his 2020 debut in just 14 minutes of action
- Malik Battle had a career-best 15 on the night shooting 6-of-10 from the field
- Ja’Quavian Florence continued his hot start with another 14 points and seven rebounds
- Melvin Edwards Jr. had 11 points and five boards in his first start
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads back to the Tar Heel state for a pair of contests in the Bull City starting Saturday afternoon at No. 10 Duke. Tipoff in the first-ever meeting between the Bucs and Blue Devils is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.