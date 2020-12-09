Charleston charity receives $5 million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston-based nonprofit, One80 Place, announced that it has received a $5 million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grant to end homelessness for local families.
One80 Place says they are an organization committed to ending and preventing homelessness in South Carolina. On Wednesday, the organization announced that it has been selected to receive a $5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund.
One80 Place says this one-time grant will allow the organization to grow its field operations to rehouse families directly from the street, provide children with better educational supports and offer a new nightly shelter for those who need it.
“From providing nightly shelter to supporting families once they have ended their homelessness, this Day 1 Families Fund grant will truly change lives,” CEO of One80 Place Stacey Denaux said. “One80 Place is proud to be among so many other organizations working across the country to end homelessness.”
Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations doing compassionate work to provide shelter and hunger support to young families, One80 Place said in a statement.
“This grant from the Day 1 Families Fund is transformational in the truest sense of the word. This gift will change how One80 Place ends and prevents homelessness for families, particularly young families who face so many challenges in finding and maintaining a permanent place to live,” Denaux said.
One80 Place says they are one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants. The organization says the Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $105.9 million in grants this year.
To select these organizations, Bezos Day One Fund leaders say they worked with an advisory board of homelessness advocates and leaders whose expertise spans housing justice, racial equity, direct services, homelessness policy, equity for Native American communities and anti-poverty work.
Fund leaders say they were launched in 2018 with a commitment of $2 billion and a focus on two areas: funding existing nonprofits that help homeless families, and creating a network of new, nonprofit tier-one preschools in low-income communities.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.