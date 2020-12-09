Charleston councilman apologizes, says his picture was used without permission in event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin has apologized, said he’s not a racist and said his picture was used without his permission in a flier for a protest event that happened this past weekend.
This falls on the heels of an online petition calling for Griffin’s resignation.
On Saturday, protestors including members of the Proud Boys, the Charleston Tea Party and other conservative groups marched to Charleston City Hall with the Tea Party petitioning for Mayor John Tecklenburg’s resignation.
On Wednesday night, Griffin sent out a letter which stated that prior to the event, he was invited to speak to a group of people involved in the march and was told that the group was marching due to an unfair tax increase that council had recently passed that raised property taxes by 3 mills.
However, Griffin said as he heard more about the event, he noticed the unauthorized use of his picture being used on the flier for the event and that the “theme of the event had changed significantly.” Griffin said he spoke with the organizers and concluded that he must decline because the event was not something he supported and made attempts to have his photo removed from the fliers.
Griffin said he made mistakes by not vetting the event and apologized.
“I owe you an apology,” he said in a letter posted on Wednesday night. “I allowed by energy (regarding a potential property tax increase from incurring) to be used by other for their negative and selfish purposes, and for that, I apologize.”
Griffin said he was not at the event and never planned the event in any capacity. He also said he does not support the Proud Boys and was not a white supremacist.
“I support a diverse, unique, and inclusive Charleston,” Griffin said. “I am willing to roll my sleeves up and do the work necessary to make Charleston the best it has ever been.”

