Charleston Southern places basketball team on pause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern has placed their men’s basketball program on pause following a positive COVID-19 test the school announced on Wednesday.
The school said a Tier-1 individual, who is not a player, tested positive and was immediately isolated from the rest of the team.
The team is continuing to go through testing protocols.
The Bucs, who are coming off their first win of the season Tuesday night over Carver, are postponing their next two games including Saturday’s scheduled contest against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
“Our basketball team will be entering into a temporary pause in all activities due to a positive test within the Tier-1 part of our program,” said head coach Barclay Radebaugh. “When we decided to play our season, we set the standard that the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff are our priority.”
Radebaugh added, “I am thankful for the commitment that CSU has made to provide an extensive and well-thought-out testing program for our team. I know and trust that God has a plan for our team, and we look forward to returning to the court when it is safe to do so. Go Bucs!”
CSU becomes the 2nd program in the state to go on pause in the last 2 days. South Carolina also paused their team activities on Tuesday night.
