City reopens Charleston Municipal Golf Course after major upgrades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they have reopened the Charleston Municipal Golf Course after completing the first major upgrades in nearly six decades.
The renovation which began in January 2020 is reported to have cost over $3 million.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Golf Course Architect Troy Miller, representatives of Friends of the Muni, members of City Council and the Municipal Golf Course Commission, and community leaders were present Wednesday for the grand reopening of the golf course.
At the reopening ceremony, organizers said rounds will be free for golfers under 18 in an effort to encourage the game among younger players.
