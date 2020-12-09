Cops: Wanted man arrested after leading police officers in car chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a wanted man has been arrested after leading police officers in a car chase in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
It all started at 1:16 p.m. when North Charleston police officers were assisting the US Marshal’s Service in the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in the jurisdiction of the City of Charleston Police Department.
A report states as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle fled and led officers on a lengthy pursuit.
“The suspect was apprehended in the area of Niagra Street in North Charleston, after stopping the vehicle shortly after the vehicle struck a tire deflation device,” NCPD officials said.
Two other people were detained in the incident.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit.
