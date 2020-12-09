County considering communications tower to improve cell service for McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will soon consider a proposal for a new communications tower in a new wireless telecommunication facility to be built in McClellanville.
It’s to help improve cell service in the area.
While some residents say a better signal is needed in the area, there’s also an online petition against it as there are concerns about disrupting wildlife in the Francis Marion National Forest.
The tower is estimated to be 300-feet tall and is proposed for 9852 Turner Sullivan Rd.
In a letter a wireless service company sent to Charleston County, it states the tower is “absolutely necessary to improve cellular, voice and data usage.”
Eliot Middleton lives in McClellanville and is a restaurant owner.
“Recently in looking at one of the town forums, they’re saying they come to the forest to unplug from today’s internet and all that stuff,” Middleton said.
The online petition states, “Keep our forests full of trees, not towers.”
Concerns include obstruction of natural views, disrupting wildlife and safety. Middleton says while he understands the concerns, he says better service is needed in the area.
“The internet service in the area is very poor, especially in a rural area” Middleton said. “It actually places another bill on a family with young kids who have to do the virtual learning school or anything with the internet.”
He says people have trouble making emergency calls without a landline. Middleton says he and others would like to know if cell service could be improved with existing cell towers first.
“We like to keep things the way they are, but we do want to exist and move with the times,” Middleton said. “The internet is a necessity, cell phone service is a necessity.”
The public comment period on this proposal is open until Jan. 8. You can email your comments to planning@charlestoncounty.org.
Charleston County officials say the Zoning and Planning Department staff will take action on the complete application for the tower on Jan. 12.
A balloon test for the proposed tower will be held on Dec. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or sunset. A balloon test is intended to show how high the tower will stand.
The alternate balloon test date, in the event of poor visibility, will be Dec. 18.
