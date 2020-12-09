Cunningham appalled, embarrassed after SC AG announces support for election lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Joe Cunningham said he is appalled and embarrassed after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he was supporting an election lawsuit that has been brought to the Supreme Court.
“I am appalled and embarrassed by the Republican leaders of our state who have decided to support this attempt to throw out votes in swing states that voted for Joe Biden,” Cunningham said in a statement Wednesday night.
Wilson is throwing support behind a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton which states the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan are unlawful. The Supreme Court has called for a response to the complaint by Thursday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.
Cunningham said the lawsuit has no basis in “actual law, common sense, or reality.”
“That our Governor and Attorney General are more interested in walking down this dangerous path than taking the steps necessary to respond to a deadly pandemic should be considered a serious indictment on their priorities,” Cunningham said.
You could read Cunningham’s full statement below.
“The lawsuit at hand is nothing more than a craven exercise in the pursuit of power. The lawsuit itself has no basis in actual law, common sense, or reality. The mere fact that South Carolina’s Republican leadership would use our tax dollars to join a plainly anti-democratic attempt to disenfranchise millions of legal votes to appease the ego of the outgoing President demonstrates just how deeply-flawed our political system is.
President Trump’s refusal to accept the legitimate results of the 2020 election is disturbingly autocratic and will go down as one of the darkest and most shameful moments in our nation’s history. I am appalled and embarrassed by the Republican leaders of our state who have decided to support this attempt to throw out votes in swing states that voted for Joe Biden.
Let me be clear. Donald Trump lost the election. Any elected official who suggests otherwise is living in a fantasy, or perhaps more accurately, deliberately trying to mislead people and corrupt our democracy. It is dangerous and it is un-American.
I too know what it is like to lose a race you badly wanted to win. But responding to defeat by engaging in deranged conspiracy theories -- or worse -- attempting to overturn the will of the American people, is not only misguided but exceedingly damaging to the republic.
That our Governor and Attorney General are more interested in walking down this dangerous path than taking the steps necessary to respond to a deadly pandemic should be considered a serious indictment on their priorities.
The Governor and Attorney General are certainly smarter than this. But I truly hoped they were better than this.”
