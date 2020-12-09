Health Disparities and Environmental Justice group seeking input

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee says they are looking for local programs in which to possibly invest their resources.
The subcommittee says they were formed to look at the health disparities within the community and discuss how they can be innovative and creative in finding solutions. As part of the City of Charleston’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation, the subcommittee was created in October.
The manager of the committee, Amber Johnson, says Wednesday’s meeting will help the group decide which direction they plan to go heading into the new year.
“We can’t talk about housing, about education, without talking about health,” Johnson said. “And that has to be apart of this overall solution that we’re looking to come up with through this special commission.”
The committee says they will be looking for specific recommendations on organizations already doing the health equity work in the Lowcountry, and trying to find where the gaps are in the services they provide. Ultimately, the subcommittee says they want to help those organizations apply for resources through the city.
Johnson says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how real the health gap is in our community. According to DHEC, as early as April, African Americans, who comprise 27% of the state’s population, made up 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56% of COVID-19 deaths.
Organizations doing health equity work can tune into Wednesday’s meeting to discuss their plans with the subcommittee and give their recommendations.
The Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation – Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee meeting will meet at 1 p.m. over video Zoom conference call.
