Is a degree on the menu? Coastal Carolina University hosts drive-thru application event

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - This year has seen the rise of drive-thru COVID-19 testing, drive-thru cap-and-gown pickup, and now, Coastal Carolina University is getting into the drive-thru game.
The university is doing drive-thru applications with the hopes to reach more Horry County students.
“Our world was flipped upside down, usually, we’re traveling throughout the United States, all over the county, all over the state,” said Coastal Carolina University Associate Director of Admissions Derek Doss. “With the change, we’re not able to go to the schools and connect with folks, so we’re trying to find different ways to connect with people.”
Doss is used to helping with college applications this time of year. However, he’s been having to do everything virtual this year, but he knows some people just need someone to answer questions in person.
The Office of Admissions thinks it’s figured out a way to do that safely.
“We’ve got this Horry County drive-thru so that folks can drive in, talk to us about the application process, and we can help them with it,” said Doss.
Drive-thru applications are open to Horry County Schools and Horry-Georgetown Technical College students interested in going to Coastal Carolina University.
Students that come to get help applying automatically get the $45 application fee waived.
For several of the students, the attention from College GameDay coming to Coastal Carolina University for the first time was fresh in their minds while they were applying.
“It’s good to see our local university get up there and get represented,” said Brigham Freyburger, who attended the event. “Definitely played a part in me coming here today and getting more involved in the application process.”
The admissions event runs through Thursday this week and is in the GG lot near the COVID-19 testing site.
