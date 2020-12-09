Man accused of killing two Florence officers, wounding five others due in court Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused in the 2018 Vintage Place shootings in Florence, which took the lives of two law enforcement officers, will be back in court Thursday morning.
According to a transport order, Fred Hopkins will be brought to the Newberry County Courthouse from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he is being held for his own safety.
Hopkins’ court appearance is Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m., according to the order.
Due to a gag order in the case, it is unknown what the hearing is about.
Hopkins is accused of ambushing officers at his home in the Vintage Place subdivision on Oct. 3, 2018, as they were serving a search warrant on his son Seth Hopkins on child sex abuse allegations.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from her injuries. Five other law enforcement officers were injured in the ambush.
The state has announced their intention to seek the death penalty for Hopkins.
