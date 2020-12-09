Mount Pleasant finalizing ‘workforce housing’ construction plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant says one of their goals over the next 10 years is to provide more “workforce housing”.
The town says their comprehensive plan emphasizes the desire to support local employers and provide housing opportunities that will also minimize traffic congestion.
Town planners say they intend to lessen rush-hour traffic through shortened commutes and better transit options.
Mount Pleasant defines “workforce housing” as housing that is affordable by those earning up to 120% of the Charleston/North Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Area’s median income.
Originally, the new workforce housing at Gregorie Ferry Road and Winnowing Way was planned to be condos, but the developer has rezoned the development to be individual townhomes.
According to site design plans, the “Gregorie Ferry Towns” will consist of 36, two bedroom, townhome style units.
The new workforce housing will be built right in front of the existing “The Sage at 1240″ apartments.
Leasing signs on the property say prices for the homes at “Gregorie Ferry Towns” will start at just over $200,000.
Charleston County says they are in the process of finalizing plans for an extension of Highway 41 from the Wando Bridge to this area near Winnowing Way. The plans are not final yet, but both extending and widening Highway 41 are being considered for the area.
Plans show that these changes would also bring intersection improvements to the intersection of Highway 41, Gregorie Ferry Road, Winnowing Way, and Porchers Bluff Road.
The Town of Mount Pleasant Design Review Board is reviewing a final reading for the Gregorie Ferry Towns design plans at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.