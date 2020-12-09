National Action Network hosts drive-thru food distribution

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Eastern Chapter of the National Action Network says they will be partnering with a Summerville church to offer a food distribution to those in need.
Organizers with the NAN say they will be distributing emergency food and supplies in partnership with the Redeemed Church of Summerville starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The distribution will be hosted at the RCCG Victory Family that organizers say is located at 1246 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville.
Volunteers will be stationed curbside, and all recipients are asked to remain in their cars to participate in the drive-thru distribution, event organizers said.
