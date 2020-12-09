NTSB releases report into crash that killed man, injured Charleston Co. deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report into a crash that happened this past summer that killed a man and injured a Charleston County deputy on the Don Holt Bridge.
The July crash involved a truck that crashed into a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, which had its emergency lights on and assisting the driver of a broken down SUV, which caused the patrol car to strike Deputy Mike Costanzo, according to investigators.
The report states the patrol car then struck tow truck driver Will Ellis who was thrown from the bridge and was fatally injured.
According to the preliminary report, prior to the crash, Costanzo told the driver of the SUV to get back into his car, a move which possibly may have saved the man’s life.
On Tuesday, Live 5 News spoke to Costanzo who said he had no recollection of what happened on that day. Costanzo suffered a brain injury and broken bones in the incident.
Costanzo underwent two surgeries and spent months at rehabilitation facilities in Atlanta. During his recovery, Costanzo received well-wishes and cards from people all over the country.
“I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer,” he said. “I absolutely believe in it, and for a lack of better words, I’m living proof.”
Costanzo returned to Charleston in October, but is not yet cleared by a doctor to return to duty.
The NTSB report states the incident started on July 1 at 9:44 a.m. when Costanzo stopped his Dodge Charger patrol car in the far right westbound lane of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge and parked it with its warning lights activated behind a disabled Porsche SUV that was partially blocking the right lane and shoulder of I-526.
Will Ellis then arrived in his tow truck, activated the vehicle’s warning lights, and parked in front of the disabled SUV. Ellis then left the truck and stood on the right shoulder and began working on the SUV, the report states.
At one point, authorities said the driver of the SUV got out of his car and stood in the road to speak to Ellis. Costanzo then got out of his patrol car and told the SUV driver to return to the safety of his car.
According to the report, at 9:50 a.m., a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup truck with an attached trailer struck the rear of the parked patrol car pushing it into Costanzo.
Investigators said the patrol car then continued forward into the rear of the disabled SUV which was pushed forward and across all three lanes of I-526 and coming to rest next to the center barrier.
“The driver of the SUV, who had reentered his vehicle before the collision, was uninjured,” NTSB officials said.
According to authorities, the pickup truck continued to push the patrol car forward eventually striking Ellis who was thrown off the bridge and into the Cooper River.
“The patrol car struck the rear of the parked tow truck before coming to final rest,” investigators said in the report. “The deputy sustained serious injuries, and the tow truck driver was fatally injured. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.”
Officials with the NTSB said they are continuing to gather information on the actions of the driver of the pickup truck and highway issues. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the incident.
“All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes,” officials said. “The NTSB is working alongside the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which are conducting a separate, parallel investigation.”
