Number of failing students in Berkeley County schools doubles during pandemic

“I would be hesitant to say that any one person or group is at fault because at the end of the education is about the achievement of the individual child. So we need to look at every situation individually. I know it’s easy, and I know there’s value in looking data in the aggregate, collectively for all students, but even in perfect times, aggregate data runs the risk of masking individualized student needs,” PSTA’s Patrick Kelly said. “In some situations, the failing grade may be a result of the student not turning in work, but why? There could potentially be an infinite set of reasons. It could be students just not wanting to do the work. It could also be because a student’s family has no income right now or their internet is spotty. It could be a teacher hasn’t changed their instructional model. But again, why? Is it because they haven’t been given adequate time, or training or support to adjust? So, I know the desire is to look at the aggregate. But we need to get down to the individual level and be able to dig into why. Because this is not normal times. This is a pandemic that has shaken our entire society, and so we should be less concerned about assigning fault than we should be about identifying the root causes of troubling academic data.”