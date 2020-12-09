Police asking community’s help in solving W. Ashley HS football player’s fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the community’s help to solve a high school football player’s homicide.
The fatal shooting happened on Thanksgiving morning around 1:50 a.m. and took the life of 15-year-old Mikell McKelvey at the Palmilla Parkside Apartments on Ashley River Road.
McKelvey’s body was found in the parking lot of the complex.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. Jarrell at (843) 371-9349 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
McKelvey was a student at West Ashley High School and a running back on the football team.
