Rice Lifts The Citadel Over Carver College 102-51

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice had 23 points as The Citadel rolled past Carver College 102-51 on Wednesday night.
Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (5-0). Brent Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Higgins III had 14 points.
The Citadel is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Bryson Scott had 21 points for the Cougars. Paul Hepburn added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs jumped to an 11-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game on three-straight three-pointers from Fletcher Abee.
- Kaiden Rice would then knock down three three-pointers of his own as part of a 23-2 run that saw the Bulldogs open a 34-4 lead with 7:05 left to play in the opening half.
- The lead would grow to as many as 37 points in the first half before The Citadel went into the locker room with a 54-19 advantage.
- The Cougars were able to knock down a few shots to start the second half, but the Bulldogs responded with a 13-2 run to stretch the lead to 71-27.
- Stephen Clark secured his first career double-double with back-to-back baskets with just over eight minutes to play.
- The Bulldog bench continued to knock down deep shots in the final five minutes as Jerry Higgins, III knocked down a pair of three pointers, Brent Davis added one and Robert Guyton closed out the scoring with a three-pointer from the wing.
Inside the Numbers
- The victory improved the Bulldogs to 5-0 on the season, matching the third best start in program history. The Bulldogs opened the 1957-58 with victories over Newberry, Presbyterian, William & Mary (2) and Virginia Tech
- The 51-point victory is the largest since the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars by 68 points a season ago.
- As a team, the Bulldogs finished 15-of-38 from beyond the arc, while holding the Cougars to 0-of-10 shooting from three-point range.
- The Bulldogs placed five players in double figures with Kaiden Rice leading the way with 23 points. He finished 8-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.
- Fletcher Abee and Brent Davis each finished with 15 points.
- Davis was 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.
- Over the last two games, Davis is a perfect 9-of-9 from the field and 6-of-6 from beyond the arc.
- Jerry Higgins, III finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.
- Stephen Clark posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
- Dylan Engler came off the bench to pull down a season-best seven rebounds.
- The Bulldogs pulled down 58 rebounds, compared to just 34 for Carver. It marks the best rebounding total since grabbing 62 rebounds against Johnson (Fla.) on Nov. 14, 2018.
Up Next
The Bulldogs take a break for final exams before hitting the road for the first time on Dec. 19 at Longwood. Game time has not yet been announced.