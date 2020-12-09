RiverDogs renew affiliation with Tampa Bay Rays

“The Rays have great memories from our previous tenure in Charleston and are excited about the opportunity to renew that relationship,” Rays director of minor league operations Jeff McLerran said. “Player Development is central to our goal of remaining atop the American League, and good development starts with good affiliate partners. The RiverDogs management team provides a great environment for our players to learn, train, and compete. Additionally, the city of Charleston is second to none, and the RiverDogs’ fans create an atmosphere where our players and staff will want to push themselves as far as they can for years to come. We can’t wait for Opening Day.”